Montreal Man Arrested on Meth Charge in Laclede County

A 58-year-old from Montreal has a future court date after being arrested by the Highway Patrol early Wednesday evening. The Highway Patrol report indicates that it happened in Laclede County. Randall Brown faces pending charges of felony possession of methamphetamine along with driving revoked, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, not having insurance and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. Brown was taken to the Laclede County Jail

before being released.