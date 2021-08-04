News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

More Arrests Expected In Vonza Watson Murder

By

Right now there are two people facing charges in the shooting death of Vonza Watson over Memorial Day weekend at Lazy Gators, but the Camden County Prosecutor thinks  more arrests are coming.

And Video footage obtained from the public is part of the reason why.

“We’ve been identifying people in those videos” says Caleb Cunningham, “anybody who was involved….we are looking for you. We’re going to find you, we’re going to charge you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Obviously we’ve got two down and I expect there will be more to come.”

He tells KRMS News there’s no timetable on the announcement of more arrests in the Watson murder case.

23-year-old Craig Hawkins was charged with second degree murder one day after 29-year-old Chad Brewer was charged with First Degree murder.

Brewer could face the death penalty if convicted.

Both suspects are from Jeff City.

