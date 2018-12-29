More Bodies Found Shot in Vehicles – Third Incident in Three Weeks

For the third time in as many weeks, law enforcement officers have discovered bodies shot dead in a vehicle. The first incident occurred in Cooper County when a South Dakota woman was found dead in the driver’s seat, a victim of a gunshot that was fired from outside the vehicle. Last week, a man in St. Louis was shot while driving on I-44. The latest incident came early Friday morning, also in the St. Louis area. Police found two people in a vehicle near the Bellefontaine Cemetery. Both had been fatally shot.