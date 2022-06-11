A Eugene woman is facing numerous charges following a crash between an SUV and a Go-Cart in Miller County.

According to the Highway Patrol, it happened Wednesday on Tannis Ridge Road near Dam View Drive around 9AM.

The Patrol reports that 37-year-old Jerry Catron was turning the go-cart left onto Dam View Drive when he was hit head on by Brandi May in a Ford Escape, causing Catron to be thrown from the go-cart.

He was transferred to Lake Regional with serious injuries.

Investigators say May did not stop and was picked up later in the afternoon by the Patrol.

KRMS Brought you details of her arrest that day, however new charges have been issued and more details about the case have now been released.

May is now facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury, 1st degree assault and knowingly burning a vehicle.

She also had multiple warrants for her arrest in Miller, Camden and Cole Counties.