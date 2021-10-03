More Charges Filed In Dixon Man’s Stabbing Death

More charges are being filed in connection to the stabbing death of 63-year-old Mark Ethington near Dixon.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office, Cherie Kelley is being charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

The Sheriff’s office was recently searching for Kelley as a person of interest, following an arrest and first-degree murder charges filed against 42-year-old Brandon Veasman.

Ethington was found by police, with multiple stab wounds, on September 17th at a building off of highway MM.