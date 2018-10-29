More Charges for Contractor Accused of Car Theft, Forgery

More trouble for a Lake Area contractor recently taken into custody and charged with several felony counts. 48-year-old Kevin Terry Short, of Osage Beach, was arrested earlier this month in Camden County on two class-D counts of stealing a motor vehicle and three class-C counts of forgery dating back to late 2016. Short was able to bond out on those charges and now faces a felony bad check charge filed in Laclede County. Short was taken into custody October 18th in Springfield, apparently, on the new charge and bonded out on it as well.