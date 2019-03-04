More Community Crime Watch Meetings Planned in Miller County

There are more community crime watch meetings coming up in Miller County. Sheriff Louie Gregoire, Deputy Randy Wheeler, and County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey have been working with different townships to establish crime watch teams all across the county. They recently held an organizational meeting for the latest team in the Brumley and Ulman area. Gregoire says around 30 people attended. That group will be holding their second meeting March 14th. The first community crime watch team they founded in the Iberia area will be meeting again March 12th. Gregoire says he hopes that having those groups established will help prevent some of the traditional off-season break-ins they normally encounter when seasonal home owners are away.