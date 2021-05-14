More Details About The Upcoming Guinness Record Boat Parade Are Being Released

We’re learning more details about the Lake of the Ozarks attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the Largest Boat Parade.

“It’s really starting to come together, we have our boat parade….the regatta permit has been issued by the water patrol and we have a lot of volunteers that are going to be helping out in coordinating all the milling areas” says Tom Abbett, who’s handling logistics for the parade, now scheduled for June 12th.

Abbett says you’ll need to maintain a slow speed as Guinness officials try to count the boats taking part “this is an organized parade, it is a no-wake fast idle speed…it’s not a race, it’s not a contest….it’s something where we need the ability to count all the boats.”

The World Record for the Largest Boat Parade now belongs to Malaysia.

That’s where 11-hundred-80 boats lined up for a festival in 2014.