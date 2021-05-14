News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

More Details About The Upcoming Guinness Record Boat Parade Are Being Released

By

We’re learning more details about the Lake of the Ozarks attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the Largest Boat Parade.

“It’s really starting to come together, we have our boat parade….the regatta permit has been issued by the water patrol and we have a lot of volunteers that are going to be helping out in coordinating all the milling areas” says Tom Abbett, who’s handling logistics for the parade, now scheduled for June 12th.

Abbett says you’ll need to maintain a slow speed as Guinness officials try to count the boats taking part “this is an organized parade, it is a no-wake fast idle speed…it’s not a race, it’s not a contest….it’s something where we need the ability to count all the boats.”

The World Record for the Largest Boat Parade now belongs to Malaysia.

That’s where 11-hundred-80 boats lined up for a festival in 2014.

Filed Under: Entertainment, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com