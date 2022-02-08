News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

More Details Come In About Success Of Overland Park Boat Show

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 8, 2022 , , ,

The weather outside may have been pretty frightful, but that didn’t stop the Overland Park Boat Show, the final weekend of January, from being another success.

That’s according to Captain Bob May, from the “No Wake Zone Boating Radio Show” which you can hear every Saturday morning on KRMS…“7,200 people came over Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Hardly anyone came on Sunday for the obvious reasons, but we had good reports of strong sales. Pretty much everyone had a pretty darn good boat show for the first one of the year.”

Next up are the St. Charles Boat Show at the convention center March 3rd-6th and then the “In-Water Boat Show” April 22nd-24th at Dog Days in Osage Beach.

