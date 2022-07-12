More controversy is being reported about the fugitive chimpanzee recovered at Lake of the Ozarks.

Chris Hayes, from Fox-2 in St. Louis, is now reporting claims made by former handler Tonia Haddix that Tonka was suffering from congestive heart failure are being debunked by a veterinary service in Florida…“She continues writing…he shows no need for the heavy dosage of medication that she was reportedly giving him, or the euthanasia she was reportedly considering giving him.”

As first reported by KRMS News, Tonka had been harbored in the Sunrise Beach area after a raid last year in Festus, south of St. Louis.

During that raid, several other chimps were seized by PETA but Tonka, who co-starred in George of the Jungle and other Hollywood films, was whisked away to Sunrise Beach until the location along Route-TT was raided back in early June.