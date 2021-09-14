More Details Continue To Come In About Kaiser Homicide Case

We’re learning more about the homicide case in Kaiser.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a welfare check for Pam and Dan Stephan, after a friend told deputies their lack of response was “out of character” for the couple.

Court documents show the officer who responded found the couple deceased from a gunshot to the head.

Evidence taken from the home included two bullet fragments & bullet casings, a cell phone, a tablet, and some of the victim’s hair.

A motorcycle was also found behind the Stephan’s house, one that suspect J.T. McLean is suspected of ditching.

An autopsy was scheduled on Monday for the Stephan’s.

****Additional information on the cases: