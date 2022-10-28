More Details On New Lake Watch Program Released Following Town Hall

Balancing the interests and needs of all Lake stake-holders is something State Representative Dr. Lisa Thomas says is at the heart of discussions about forming a Lake Watch Program.

Thomas says one example is understanding and mitigating the impacts of boat traffic…“On land, if someone proposes a new business…then they do traffic studies and environmental impact type studies but on the water….is there really anyone looking at that? How much more traffic….and a river, or a lake….it’s really just a liquid roadway, but does anyone really look at that? In no way am I trying to beat up on businesses…..we want business, and that’s wonderful, but everyone has to co-exist though and we need to do it safely.”

