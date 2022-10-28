News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Crime Local News Top Stories

More Details On New Lake Watch Program Released Following Town Hall

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 27, 2022 , ,

Balancing the interests and needs of all Lake stake-holders is something State Representative Dr. Lisa Thomas says is at the heart of discussions about forming a Lake Watch Program.

Thomas says one example is understanding and mitigating the impacts of boat traffic…“On land, if someone proposes a new business…then they do traffic studies and environmental impact type studies but on the water….is there really anyone looking at that? How much more traffic….and a river, or a lake….it’s really just a liquid roadway, but does anyone really look at that? In no way am I trying to beat up on businesses…..we want business, and that’s wonderful, but everyone has to co-exist though and we need to do it safely.”

Representative Thomas spoke on Morning Magazine on News Talk KRMS.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Business Local News Top Stories

Oasis at Lakeport To Become Premier Osage Beach Tourist Destination

Oct 27, 2022 News Press Release
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

MJJA Awarded $275,000 Grant for Disrupting the School to Prison Pipeline (SToPP) Project

Oct 27, 2022 News Press Release
Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

MoDOT Urges Drivers and Pedestrians to Stay Alert for Each Other

Oct 27, 2022 News Press Release

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Top Stories

Oasis at Lakeport To Become Premier Osage Beach Tourist Destination

Oct 27, 2022 News Press Release
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

MJJA Awarded $275,000 Grant for Disrupting the School to Prison Pipeline (SToPP) Project

Oct 27, 2022 News Press Release
Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

MoDOT Urges Drivers and Pedestrians to Stay Alert for Each Other

Oct 27, 2022 News Press Release
Crime Local News Top Stories

Lebanon Man Held Without Bond Following Alleged Assault

Oct 27, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins