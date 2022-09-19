News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

More Details On Richland Carjacker

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Sep 19, 2022 , , ,

The latest on the case of a Camden County carjacking last week is…the vehicle involved has been located, but the suspect has not.

Camden County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Hines says 43-year-old Stephen G Wachholtz – who’s recently had addresses in Eugene, Sunrise Beach, Richland, and Dixon is wanted on warrants following his alleged assault and carjacking of a woman who’d offered to drive him from Eugene to Dixon last Thursday.

The woman’s 2000 Pontiac Gran Prix has been returned to the owner but Sgt. Hines says they are still asking the public to help locate Wachholtz.

