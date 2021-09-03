News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

More Details Released About Lebanon Man Facing Sodomy Charges

Details emerging after the arrest of a Lebanon man who’s facing charges of child sodomy in Laclede County.

“A mother and a stepfather brought in a 15-year-old female, daughter, in reference to a sexual assault and the suspect is the uncle of the child. That’s how the report started with the parent having received the disclosure from the 14-year-old” says Sheriff David Milsap.

He tells KRMS News 34-year-old Marcus Hill is being held on no bond.

He also says Hill has extensive criminal history as a 10-time convicted felon “we worked a number of cases regarding him, even in the last couple of years, some of those have not been filed on…a lot of them have to do with business practices at his car dealership. Has fraudulently sold vehicles to people, did not provide them with titles….those sorts of things.”

Hill has a bond hearing September 7th and a preliminary hearing September 29th.

The victim tells investigators Hill would engage in sexual contact with her a few times per week.

Sheriff Milsap says the investigation is ongoing and there could be more victims and charges filed against Hill.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

