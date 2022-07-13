More details are coming in about a missing Montreal man.

The Camden County Sheriff’s office says a new photo released from surveillance cameras at Wal-Mart shows 36-year-old Tanner Elmore entering the store on June 7 with a man in tan shorts and a white tee shirt.

Deputies are still trying to identify the other man seen with Elmore.

We now also have an image of the truck police are looking for that Elmore was last seen in.

It is a white Chevrolet with oversized wheels, running boards, and a black bed cover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement agency.

Both photos are available on our website and social media pages.