News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

More Details Released About Missing Montreal Man

ByReporter John Rogger

Jul 12, 2022 , ,

More details are coming in about a missing Montreal man.

The Camden County Sheriff’s office says a new photo released from surveillance cameras at Wal-Mart shows 36-year-old Tanner Elmore entering the store on June 7 with a man in tan shorts and a white tee shirt.

Deputies are still trying to identify the other man seen with Elmore.

We now also have an image of the truck police are looking for that Elmore was last seen in.

It is a white Chevrolet with oversized wheels, running boards, and a black bed cover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement agency.

Both photos are available on our website and social media pages.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News Top Stories

UPDATE: (BREAKING): 2 Vehicles Found In Water At Watson Hollow Cove

Jul 13, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News Top Stories

Macks Creek Man Arrested on Child-Related Sex Crimes

Jul 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

St. Robert Woman Facing Domestic Assault Charges

Jul 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News Top Stories

UPDATE: (BREAKING): 2 Vehicles Found In Water At Watson Hollow Cove

Jul 13, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News Top Stories

Macks Creek Man Arrested on Child-Related Sex Crimes

Jul 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

St. Robert Woman Facing Domestic Assault Charges

Jul 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
COVID 19 Health Local News State News Top Stories

New COVID Strand Worrying Health Professionals

Jul 12, 2022 CBS Radio News
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com