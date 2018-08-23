More Details Released After Drug Bust in Sunrise Beach

Sunrise Beach police release more information about a drug bust which landed two Lake Area residents in jail…one on a class-A felony charge. Patrolman Travis Sheppard says information was received about possible drug activity at the residence at 83 Planters Road. Upon arrival, consent from the occupants of the house was given to conduct a search.

NEWS-8-24-2018 SBPD Drug Bust-A - 23rd August 2018

One of the occupants, Christopher O’Bryan, Junior, was taken into custody after, allegedly, admitting the meth and paraphernalia items were his. He faces a charge of distribution within a protected area…within 2000 feet from a school. A second subject, Kristin Jett, was also taken into custody when she was, allegedly, found to be possessing meth as well. They were, both, taken to the Camden County Jail.