More Details Released in Alleged Bribery Case in Miller County

We have more details today on the case of an Eldon woman accused of trying to bribe an officer to get out of some traffic tickets. According to court documents, 43-year old Riche Garrett was pulled over around 11pm last Thursday night after a Highway Patrol trooper observed her vehicle weaving on Missouri 52 in Miller County. During the stop Garrett, clad only in a silk gown with a large robe and house slippers, appeared to be intoxicated. She allegedly pulled out a wad of cash and told the officer she would “do anything” for him if he let her go. When she resisted during her arrest, she was taken down with a leg sweep and placed in handcuffs. Garrett is charged with bribery of a public servant, resisting arrest, DWI, and no insurance.