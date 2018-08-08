News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

More Details Released in Alleged Bribery Case in Miller County

By Leave a Comment

We have more details today on the case of an Eldon woman accused of trying to bribe an officer to get out of some traffic tickets.  According to court documents, 43-year old Riche Garrett was pulled over around 11pm last Thursday night after a Highway Patrol trooper observed her vehicle weaving on Missouri 52 in Miller County.  During the stop Garrett, clad only in a silk gown with a large robe and house slippers, appeared to be intoxicated.  She allegedly pulled out a wad of cash and told the officer she would “do anything” for him if he let her go.  When she resisted during her arrest, she was taken down with a leg sweep and placed in handcuffs.  Garrett is charged with bribery of a public servant, resisting arrest, DWI, and no insurance. 

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!