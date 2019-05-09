More Details Released in Osage Beach Meth Bust

The Osage Beach Police have released more details on a drug-related arrest made last week. Lt. Michael O’Day says the department received a tip May 3rd that a man was selling methamphetamine at Ozark Inn & Suites on Osage Beach Parkway. When officers responded, they received permission to search the room, where they found a bag of needles, syringes, a scale with white residue, and a baggie with 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. Aaron Burns of Camdenton was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.