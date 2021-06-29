More Details Released In Weekend Vacation Home Fire

We’re learning more about the vacation rental property in Osage Beach that received extensive damage after a fire on Sunday.

“I won’t say it’s a total loss, they won’t have to tear it down and build it back up…but there is extensive damage throughout, heavy smoke damage…both decks are totally burnt away” says Osage Beach Fire Chief Paul Berardi, “at this time of year we’re always concerned with fires, specifically deck fires…and we’re always warning folks about the dangers of outdoor barbecue’s on decks. I wanna stress, we don’t know what the cause of this fire is as of yet.”

He tells KRMS News nobody was home when the fire broke out and smoke could be seen towering above the lake in the area of Vista Grande and Dierbergs “nobody was home…we did do a primary search, but the neighbors did report that the occupants who were there had left about an hour before the fire took place.”

Berardi says the cause of the fire is under investigation, but right now it is not considered suspicious.

We’ll pass along more details when they’re available on News / Talk KRMS.