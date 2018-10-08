More Details Released on Additional Arrests in Dallas County Murder Case

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department has released more information about two subjects arrested in connection to the Tunas murder investigation. Sheriff Scott Rice says 21-year-old Kody Wilson, of Lebanon, and 26-year-old Cody Depriest, of Eldridge, are both charged with a class-E felony of abandonment of a corpse. According to Sheriff Rice, Wilson and Depriest were told about the murders of Joe and Brandy Allen before visiting the crime scene three different times to view the victims without properly reporting to law enforcement the location of the bodies. Wilson is also charged in Laclede County with hindering prosecution for, allegedly, harboring murder suspect Billy Sage Medley who remains on the loose. A six-thousand dollar reward has been announced for information leading to Medley being taken into custody. It’s believed that he may be seeking refuge in the area of Yukon, Oklahoma, where he has family

and other connections.