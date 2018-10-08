News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

More Details Released on Additional Arrests in Dallas County Murder Case

By Leave a Comment

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department has released more information about two subjects arrested in connection to the Tunas murder investigation. Sheriff Scott Rice says 21-year-old Kody Wilson, of Lebanon, and 26-year-old Cody Depriest, of Eldridge, are both charged with a class-E felony of abandonment of a corpse. According to Sheriff Rice, Wilson and Depriest were told about the murders of Joe and Brandy Allen before visiting the crime scene three different times to view the victims without properly reporting to law enforcement the location of the bodies. Wilson is also charged in Laclede County with hindering prosecution for, allegedly, harboring murder suspect Billy Sage Medley who remains on the loose. A six-thousand dollar reward has been announced for information leading to Medley being taken into custody. It’s believed that he may be seeking refuge in the area of Yukon, Oklahoma, where he has family

and other connections.   

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!