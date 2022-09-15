More Details Released On Body Found In The Lake

The Osage Beach Department of Public Safety has released more details, including an identity, following the discovery of human remains.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says 36-year-old Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, was reported missing on August 17th after his family and co-workers had not seen him for a few days after he walked away from a job site.

The remains of Williams were discovered on Thursday of last week under a dock near the Grand Glaize bridges.

O’Day also says an autopsy has been performed with the cause of death unknown at this time.

More details are expected to be released when they become available.