We now know more information about the man who drove though Lake Ozark City Hall on Wednesday night.

According to the Lake Ozark Police Department, 32-year-old Jarod Long of Eldon was arrested after getting a ride from his mother and turning himself in.

Long used his RAM 1500 pickup to drive into city hall, along with the Boone Clinic next to HyVee and the Stone Crest Mall.

Investigators say it stemmed from a domestic incident in Miller County where Long threatened to “harm himself or others.”

Long has a history with police, including an incident in April last year where Long fired 13 shots on the Lake Ozark strip in another domestic incident.

He’s facing charges of 1st degree assault and 1st degree property damage.