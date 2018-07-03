More Drug Arrests in Miller County

At least three people are taken into custody over the past couple of days and face felony drug charges in Miller County. Court documents indicate that Kirston Nicole Graybill, of Kaiser, was arrested by Lake Ozark police and formally charged, on Monday, with second-degree trafficking of drugs. Bond for Graybill was set at $35-thousand. Two others, Pete Anthony Bellington of Eldon and Cody Fitzpatrick of Richland, were also taken into custody in Miller County. Both are charged with one count each of felony possession of a controlled substance with bond set at $25-thousand.