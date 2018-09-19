More Federal Money for Opioid Fight

An appropriations bill agreed to in the subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and other Related Agencies has been approved and contains billions for the fight against opioid addiction. The bill earmarks $3.8 billion for the opioid battle. That figure includes $1.5 billion in grants for opioid use disorder interventions. Missouri is eligible for $28 million of that money. $200 million is earmarked for community health centers for improved behavioral or mental health and substance abuse services. $500 million will be used for the development of alternative medicines, pain management, and addiction treatment.