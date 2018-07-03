News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

More Fireworks Safety Tips from Local Firefighters

By Leave a Comment

Chief Scott Frandsen

It may sound like a broken record during this time of the year but fire districts and emergency medical providers in the Lake Area continue beating the drum about using caution when lighting fireworks. Adding to the problem, this week, is extremely warm and dry conditions which will, undoubtedly, keep fire district personnel busy…

 

      NEWS-7-3-18 Fireworks Caution - 3rd July 2018

 

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen was a guest, Monday, on the KRMS Morning Magazine. Frandsen goes on to offer the usual advice to stay sober when putting on a personal display, make sure you check the area for any remnants from fireworks which may still be burning after your display is over, have a water source nearby and make sure adult supervision is present for those who may need it.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!