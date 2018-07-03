More Fireworks Safety Tips from Local Firefighters

It may sound like a broken record during this time of the year but fire districts and emergency medical providers in the Lake Area continue beating the drum about using caution when lighting fireworks. Adding to the problem, this week, is extremely warm and dry conditions which will, undoubtedly, keep fire district personnel busy…

NEWS-7-3-18 Fireworks Caution - 3rd July 2018

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen was a guest, Monday, on the KRMS Morning Magazine. Frandsen goes on to offer the usual advice to stay sober when putting on a personal display, make sure you check the area for any remnants from fireworks which may still be burning after your display is over, have a water source nearby and make sure adult supervision is present for those who may need it.