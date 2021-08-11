News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

More Lake Area Schools Say “No” To Masks In Class As Of Today

With the start of the upcoming school year now under two weeks away, districts across the Lake Area continue to look at the possibility of having to mask up.

In the Macks Creek District, Superintendent Josh Phillips says it’ll be business as usual “Because of small numbers and because of our departmentalization, we didn’t have the prevalence of spread they saw in other areas. No community here spread here since last school year. So, since that worked so well…that’s how we will start this school year.”

Phillips also says concerns over a lack of social distancing on buses was an issue which worked itself out “In normal times kids crowd into seats and visit with their buddies…so we were cautious. But, with people exercising our car rider options…that freed up a lot of space.”

Should the health department issue any recommendations on mask wearing or other Covid protocol, that is when Phillips says the district will consider implementing any changes.

Earlier this week both School of the Osage and St. Elizabeth R-4 said they too will not require masks, unless directed to do so.

That’s a stark contrast to other cities outside the lake, like Springfield and St. Louis, where mask mandates will be returning for students in most of their area school districts.

