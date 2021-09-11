News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

More Missouri COVID 19 Vaccine VIP Winners Announced

By

More winners are being announced in Missouri Covid 19 Vaccine VIP program.

180 winners were chosen this round to receive $10,000 across the state.

Those winners include Susan Zink and Judy Shulte in Miller County, Jocelyn Bryan and Teresa Clark in Laclede County, Matthew Dunegan of Pulaski County,

Previous winners include Rian Cerny in Camden County, Jessie Detherage and John Herron in Laclede County and Adam Howe in Benton County.

Thomas Orozco of Montreal is still the only local scholarship winner and he will receive $10,000 towards an education savings account.

You can learn more about the VIP program here: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/win/vips/#winners

