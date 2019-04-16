More Missouri Foster Kids Staying with Relatives or Close Friends

More kids in Missouri’s foster system are staying with relatives according to a recent study that examined foster systems across the country.

That’s Dr. Tracy Greever-Rice, the Program Director for Missouri Kids Count. Greever-Rice says that general consensus is that children do better when they are kept with family members or close family friends. Although they’re doing a better job of making that happen, Greever-Rice says there’s still a downside to the report. The analysis of the foster system from 2007-2017 also showed that more kids are being placed in foster care…a number that has risen by about 2,000 over the decade.