More Money For Camdenton Employees

By

Pay is going up for employees in the city of Camdenton.

During the recent meeting with the board of alderman, Mayor John McNabb suggested they revisit the proposal for increasing salaries for city employees.

“Rather than doing the equivalent of a $.50 cent raise, we should do the equivalent of a $1.00 an hour raise…because I think with all those things people have dealt, I feel they should get the same raise as we’re giving to some of our other employees” said Mayor McNabb during the discussion.

The Mayor also suggested a $3,000 dollar raise for the city attorney to cover additional expenses for his added work load.

The board voted to approve the proposed pay and compensation increases.

See the full video below:

https://fb.watch/7uchITi6PP/

