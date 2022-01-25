News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

More Natural Cover Fires Spring Up Across Town Of Doolittle

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 24, 2022 , , , , , ,

Several natural cover fires are afflicting the people of Doolittle again.

Officials with the Rural Fire District say they responded to numerous fires set over the weekend, including a cover fire at Highway T and Cook Street…where the fire spread to a camper, car, shed and the exterior of a shop.

Another fire happened at Arlington and Sugar Tree roads, where 5 to 6 acres burned in an open field.

There was also a fire at the median near mile marker 169 of Interstate 44.

At this time, it’s unknown if these fires are related to the ongoing arsons that have been plaguing the region.

A reward is still being offered for information leading to an arrest for the arsonists involved in the numerous arson fires set over the past few years.

