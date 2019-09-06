More Opportunities for Hunters in Osage Beach

Hunters in Osage Beach will have more options thanks to some changes in regulations by the city. The Board of Aldermen voted to increase the amount of property available for hunting by lowering the required size from two acres to just ¾ of an acre. They’ll also permit use of crossbows and allow kids as young as 10 years old to hunt when accompanied by a parent or guardian. The changes passed first and second reading by a 4-2 vote Thursday, just in time for the hunting season that begins September 15th.