News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics Top Stories

More Pay Raises For Camden County Employees For 2022

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jan 1, 2022 , , , , ,

Camden County employees will start seeing a little more on their paychecks as the new year begins.

That’s according to Commissioner Don Williams who says, after going several years without raises, recent prosperity across the lake area will allow for a second straight year of employees in the admin building and the road and bridges department to receive a boost in their pay..”When I got in, we were aiming for giving them to get a $1 an hour raise every other year. And, with the last two years and things being so good, we went ahead and gave them a $1 an hour last year….and instead of waiting another year, we gave them another $1 an hour this year plus 50cents more. The Road and Bridge employees are getting $2 an hour.”

An increase in the state’s gasoline tax and subsequent CART funds being distributed to counties, statewide, will be a major source to cover the cost of the pay raises in Camden County.

All totaled, according to Williams, the raises will cost an estimated 900-thousand to one-million dollars.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News Politics

Camdenton Board Of Alderman Meeting Tuesday January 4th

Jan 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Local News

Annual Camdenton Shop With A Cop Sees Massive Success In 2021

Jan 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Arrangements Announced For Adam Gier

Jan 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Politics

Camdenton Board Of Alderman Meeting Tuesday January 4th

Jan 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Local News

Annual Camdenton Shop With A Cop Sees Massive Success In 2021

Jan 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Arrangements Announced For Adam Gier

Jan 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

More Pay Raises For Camden County Employees For 2022

Jan 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com