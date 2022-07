Two people are injured in another accident involving a golf cart in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened late Wednesday morning when the golf cart operated at Deer Chase by a 12-year-old traveled down a steep hill and overturned.

The 12-year-old girl from Wright City was treated at the scene for minor injuries while the passenger, 72-year-old Michelle Eudy of Camdenton, was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.