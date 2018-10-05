More Problems for Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District

More problems within the administration at the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, where one of the two remaining board members is going to court to try to remove the other. Board treasurer Bob Hemen says a petition has been filed with the court to determine whether fellow board member Denise Dill has the, quote, “legal capacity to act as a member” of the board. Former board president Brian Layman resigned his position September 20th, just a few days after Dennis Reilly announced his resignation as chief.