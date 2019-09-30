More than 14,000 Criminal Cases Filed in Lake Area in 2018

There were over 14,000 criminal cases filed in Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties in 2018. That’s according to an annual report from the Missouri Office of Court Administrators. Camden County led the way with 6,478 total cases and 1,498 misdemeanors. There were 741 felony cases filed in associate court. Miller County was second overall with 4,824 total cases, but they led the way with 808 felonies filed at the associate level. In Morgan County, there were 2,760 cases filed last year, including 385 felonies. The draft report is still under review until October 4th.