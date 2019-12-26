Moreau Fire Board President Fined for Improper Expenditures

The year ends with problems for another area fire district. KOMU Channel 8 reports that Moreau Fire Protection District Board President Rebecca Wood has been fined by the Missouri Ethics Commission for improper expenditures that she approved without using a mandated bidding process. The expenditures took place in 2017 and 2018 and involved over $27,000 spent at a company owned by Wood and her husband. Wood has been fined $25,910 but will only have to pay just over $5100 if she pays before January 30th. Any future violations of conflict of interest laws in the next two years would trigger the remainder of the original fine.