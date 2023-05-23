Morgan And Benton Remain With Moderate To Severe Drought Conditions

Despite some rain over the past couple weeks, the lake area for the most part continues to experience moderate to severe drought conditions.

The Missouri Drought Monitor, updated by the National Weather Service, identifies Camden and Miller counties as being in the abnormally dry to moderate range while parts of Morgan and Benton Counties are identified as experiencing moderate to severe.

A small area in the northeast part of Morgan County currently falls in the category of extreme drought.

Even with rain expected today (received Friday), conditions are not expected to improve any with no rain in the forecast for the lake area over the next several days.

You can see the full report here: https://www.weather.gov/media/sgf/drought/SGF_05182023_DroughtPacket.pdf