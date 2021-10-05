Morgan County Audit Completed By State Auditor

It appears to be a fairly routine two-year contracted audit of the financial statements in Morgan County.

The report released last week by State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office recommends that the county periodically review its actual expenditures as compared to budgeted amounts, prepare a budget for all applicable funds and prepare amended budgets to comply with state statutes.

The recommendations also suggest that the county address various risks in the environment, including fraud, by performing assessments to identify, analyze and manage the risks…and to implement procedures to ensure that the county’s bank balance reconciles to the book balance on a monthly basis.

The audit covered the time period ending December 31, 2020.