Morgan County Authorities Search for Suspect in Shooting

The Morgan County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that took place early Friday morning. Around 6am, Sheriff Norman Dills says they received a call of a man who had been shot. They responded to Bear Claw Road to find one victim with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim identified the shooter as 50-year old Revious Hamilton, Jr. The incident began with a verbal dispute and ended with Hamilton allegedly firing several shots with a handgun. Hamilton left the scene on foot. Deputies conducted a ground search using a K-9 unit and were assisted in a ground search by a Highway Patrol aircraft but were unsuccessful in locating Hamilton. He’s charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Sheriff Dills says Hamilton should be considered armed and dangerous.