Morgan County C&I Driver Leads Authorities On a High Speed Pursuit Through Moniteau County

A report of a careless and imprudent driver in Morgan County set the stage for a high speed pursuit through Moniteau County before coming to an end in Cole County with the arrest of a 17-year-old. Moniteau Sheriff Tony Wheatley says the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hwy-50 in excess of 100 miles per hour passing cars on the shoulder. Deputies met up with the vehicle east of Tipton before getting in behind it near California where speeds then reached around 130 miles per hour. The pursuit entered Cole County where the driver struck another vehicle shortly before losing control and crashing into a ditch where she was taken into custody. Marijuana and paraphernalia were discovered during a subsequent search of the vehicle. The suspect, Ariyan Akins of Jefferson City, was taken to the Moniteau County Jail. She is charged with felony resisting and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $25-thousand.

