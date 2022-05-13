The Morgan County Commission is gearing up for the summer season at the Lake of the Ozarks.

At their previous meeting, the commissioners approved a bank bid for a certificate of deposit, some bathroom work at the Justice Center and accepted the resignation of a longtime member of the county’s SB40 board.

That member was Mary Moore.

At a previous meeting in April, the commission approved Robert Schouten to serve on the SB40 tax board, replacing Tom Haley, who’s term is set to end on November 2023.

In the bid for a Certificate of Deposit, bids were accepted from the Bank of Versailles, Central Bank, Community Point Bank, Concordia Bank and Stover Banking Center.

The Commission voted to accept the bid for the 12-month rate of 1.00% with Bank of Versailles.

Finally, commissioners received two bids to do the flooring in two of the bathrooms at the Justice Center, including a bid from Whittles Flooring LLC which was eventually approved for a total cost of $640.00.