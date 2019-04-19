News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Morgan County Commissioner Says Infrastructure Issues Persist

By

Infrastructure needs continue to be a work in progress in Morgan County. That’s according to new Presiding Commissioner Tony Stephens who says most of his first four months in the office have dealt with trying to take care of roads and bridges across the county, many of which have become totally impassable at times due to the weather

      NEWS-4-19-19 Morgan Infrastructure - 19th April 2019

Stephens goes on to say that the county was fortunate to able to put a little more funding into this year’s budget for roads and bridges, but that the extra funding will only go so far for the amount of work that needs to be done.

