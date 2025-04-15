Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team Issues New ‘Most Wanted”

The Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team has released its latest “Most Wanted” list.

Appearing on the list: Jessie Jennings wanted for failing to appear on a felony driving revoked or suspended charge; James Lynch on a felony larceny charge; Jessica Cagle and Jason Elliott for probation violations, and Joshua Harding for failing to appear on a drug charge.

If you have information on the whereabouts of any of them, you are being asked to give the Sheriff’s office a call (573-378-5481, ext. 2). All calls can remain anonymous.