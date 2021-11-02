Morgan County Hazard Mitigation Plan Comes Into Focus

A series of public meetings has been announced to gather public input into the local multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan for Morgan County. Hoisting the public meetings will be the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments with the meetings to take place, starting at 6:00pm on Tuesday the 16th, at the Morgan County Library. The hazard mitigation plan is designed to prepare a county or other jurisdiction for natural disasters by assessing the hazards that could happen and the subsequent impacts. Having such a plan in place will also allow for an affected entity to secure funding from federal and state resources. You can get more information about the Morgan County Hazard Mitigation Plan by contacting the council of local governments office.