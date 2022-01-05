News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Morgan County Hazard Mitigation Plan Meeting Set For The 19th Of January

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jan 5, 2022 , , , ,

A series of public meetings to take input into the local multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan for Morgan County continues later this month.

The purpose of the meeting, according to the council of local governments, is to make sure the county has a plan in place to reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property in the case of a natural disaster.

The meeting is set to take place on Wednesday, the 19th of this month, beginning at 6:00 in the Morgan County Library in Versailles.

 

Morgan County HMP Second Meeting Press Release

