A series of public meetings to take input into the local multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan for Morgan County continues later this month.

The purpose of the meeting, according to the council of local governments, is to make sure the county has a plan in place to reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property in the case of a natural disaster.

The meeting is set to take place on Wednesday, the 19th of this month, beginning at 6:00 in the Morgan County Library in Versailles.

