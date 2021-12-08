News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

COVID 19 Health Local News

Morgan County Health Center To Offer Vaccine For Children 5-11

Dec 8, 2021

Those wanting to get their children, ages 5-11, vaccinated against Covid-19 will have a chance to do that at the Morgan County Health Center.

The Pfizer Pediatric vaccine will be given in two doses…the first on Thursday of this week (today) with the second dose to be administered three weeks later.

The vaccine being given is a lower dose than the one used for people 12-and-up and are being offered by appointment only, starting at 3:00, at the health center in Versailles.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccination.

