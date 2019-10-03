Morgan County Leads Early Deer Harvest in Lake Area

Some numbers are in from the early archery season. In the lake area, Morgan County leads the way with 80 deer harvested, including 32 antlered bucks. That’s followed by 72 deer tagged in Camden County and 49 in Miller County. Camden County hunters have bagged 24 antlered bucks. 17 antlered bucks have been harvested in Miller County. Statewide more than 4800 deer have been taken, nearly 3000 of which have been does. The current archery season lasts until November 15th. The early youth deer season runs November 2nd and 3rd. The main fall firearms season begins November 16th.