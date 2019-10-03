News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Morgan County Leads Early Deer Harvest in Lake Area

By Leave a Comment

Some numbers are in from the early archery season. In the lake area, Morgan County leads the way with 80 deer harvested, including 32 antlered bucks. That’s followed by 72 deer tagged in Camden County and 49 in Miller County. Camden County hunters have bagged 24 antlered bucks. 17 antlered bucks have been harvested in Miller County. Statewide more than 4800 deer have been taken, nearly 3000 of which have been does. The current archery season lasts until November 15th. The early youth deer season runs November 2nd and 3rd. The main fall firearms season begins November 16th.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!