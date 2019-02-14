Morgan County Man Charged in Aggravated Sexual Offense

A Barnett man is being held in the Morgan County Jail after being charged with rape or attempted rape—aggravated sexual offense. 41-year-old Troy Wayne Edgar faces the felony charge for the alleged incident which apparently happened sometime Tuesday. According to court documents, Edgar is considered to be a threat to the community and is being held without bond based on his past criminal history, which includes two counts of failing to register as a sexual offender.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.