Morgan County Man Faces Sodomy Charges

ByReporter John Rogger

Jul 12, 2022 , , ,

A Morgan County man is facing charges of statutory sodomy, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

Court documents show 61-year-old Leland Bryan sexually assaulted minors at his unlicensed daycare.

The Sheriff’s Office states that Bryan had operated an unlicensed daycare on Mill Creek Road in Gravois Mills for 6 years.

Bryan allegedly threatened to kill the mother of the sexually assaulted children with a gun if she told police about the incident.

Bryan is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with more information to please come forward.

 

****Full Release

On July 8, 2022, after an investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Leland Ray Bryan, age 61, was charged by the Office of the Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney with (4) counts of 1st Degree Statutory Sodomy, (1) count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and (1) count of Armed Criminal Action. Leland Bryan is being held without bond at the Morgan County Jail.
In this investigation it was found that Leland Bryan had operated an unlicensed daycare in the 15000 block of Mill Creek Road in Gravois Mills in Morgan County for approximately the last (6) years.
This is an ongoing investigation with more charges pending and additional victims still being identified. I am asking that anyone with information about Leland Bryan and the daycare he operated contact this office at (573) 378-5481.

Norman Dills,
Sheriff, Morgan County

