Local News

Morgan County “Most Wanted” List

Reporter Mike Anthony

Feb 12, 2022

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has identified three people that have been put on the department’s “most wanted” list. 36-year-old Myles Cantrell is wanted on felony possession and resisting charges, 37-year-old Charita Brown Grandberry is wanted on a felony assault charge and 31-year-old Jesse Dilley is wanted on a felony possession charge. If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency. You can remain anonymous with any information.

